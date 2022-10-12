Parkland Jury Requests to View Rifle, Doesn't Reach Decision on Day 1 of Deliberations

The jurors who will decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole requested to view his rifle and didn't reach a decision during the first day of deliberations.

The 12-person panel started discussions Wednesday after getting instructions from Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Wednesday evening, the jury requested to view the rifle and ammunition the gunman used in the killings.

Scherer said Broward Sheriff's Office officials would have to arrange for them to be shown in court on Thursday.

So Scherer dismissed the jurors for the night after they didn't reach a decision.

Earlier Wednesday, the jury indicated they had multiple questions.

Of those questions, the judge denied a request for the Center for Disease Control and Protection’s guidelines on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and a request for a manual on mental illness because they were not submitted as evidence.

Scherer did allow the court reporter to read back part of the cross-examination testimony of defense witness Dr. Paul Connor, a neuropsychologist.

Jurors changed their minds and declined to have testimony read back from state witness Dr. Robert Denney, also a neuropsychologist.

Deliberations will continue during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the jurors will be sequestered in a hotel after hours without access to any media devices or each other.

The jurors will determine whether the 24-year-old Cruz should die for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

For them to recommend a death sentence, they must unanimously agree. If one person votes for life, that will be his sentence.

Prosecutors argued that Cruz committed an evil crime where death is the only appropriate punishment.

Cruz's attorneys argued that his birth mother's excessive drinking left him with brain damage that put him on the path to murder.