Parkland Man Caught on Camera Smacking Security Guard

A Parkland man was arrested after he was caught on camera smacking a security guard at his gated community.

Joaquin Fagundo, 46, was arrested back on Jan. 5 on a charge of burglary with assault or battery, according to an arrest report.

The report said the guard was working at the entry gate of Fagundo's residential community when there was a verbal altercation between Fagundo and his wife and the guard after the guard had taken Fagundo's ID card to verify he was a resident.

Surveillance video from inside the guard house showed Fagundo open the guard house door and demand his license.

After a few moments, Fagundo and his wife enter the guard house to take his ID card. Moments after they leave, Fagundo goes back into the guard house and hits the guard in the head, knocking him into a glass door.

Fagundo was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.