Parkland Pediatrician Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A South Florida pediatrician is now behind bars and facing several child pornography charges, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Michael Mizrachy, 49, on Tuesday after the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a tip concerning Mizrachy last June.

Detectives said they found a video in Mizrachy’s possession that appeared to show a sexual encounter between an adult male and a child between the ages of eight and 10 years old, matching what was described in the tip.

Authorities also found several photos that appeared to be show young children wearing bathing suits, underwear or shorts, according to an incident report. The children appear to be unaware that they were being photographed.

The discovery of the photos led detectives to generate another search warrant for Mizrachy’s Parkland home, where they learned he used an app call to engage in sexually explicit chats with a 15-year-old child.

Mizrachy was booked into the BSO main jail, where he faces several child porn-related charges.

Detectives are looking for any more possible victims of Mizrachy, and asking anyone with additional information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.