parkland school shooting

Parkland School Shooter's Attorneys Won't Seek Mistrial – For Now

Jury selection in the case began Monday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Defense attorneys for the Parkland school shooter said Wednesday that they would not currently seek a mistrial after the judge overseeing the case dismissed 11 potential jurors on Tuesday without giving each side a chance to question them.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz said they also would not move to start over with jury selection, which prosecutors said they wouldn't be opposed to if defense attorneys had sought to.

Cruz's attorneys said Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she will bring back the 11 dismissed jurors the week of April 25.

Prosecutors wanted the defense to waive the issue for appeal purposes, but it could still be raised after the expected return of the potential jurors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scherer dismissed the 11 potential jurors after they said they couldn't follow the law in the case.

Jury selection in the case began Monday. The eventual panel of 12 will be deciding whether Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

Click here for complete coverage of the Parkland school shooting jury selection

This article tagged under:

parkland school shootingMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandNikolas Cruzmsd
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us