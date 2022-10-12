As the Jury Deliberates, Parkland Families Hope For a Death Penalty Verdict

There’s a wall of photos and memorabilia in Debbi Hixon’s home, dedicated to her late husband, Chris Hixon. Murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as he confronted the gunman, Hixon will forever be a blessing in his family’s memories.

Now Debbi Hixon, after attending the trial almost every day, is waiting for the jury’s decision.

It’s an anxious time for all of the victims’ families.

“Regardless of what that verdict is, our reality doesn’t change, Chris isn’t here, the other 16 are not here," Hixon said Wednesday. "We have to figure out what our new normal looks like and share with each other the memories that we have, so our reality’s not different, but I do think that it is a closing factor that allows us to maybe move to a real sense of grieving and moving through that process. We’re all kind of stuck in the anger phase."

Lori Alhadeff walked out of the courtroom during the closing arguments. Sometimes, it’s unbearable to be there.

“So it’s so traumatic, so painful to hear the details of the horrific day when my daughter Alyssa was shot eight times in her English classroom and then also to know I’m breathing the same air as the shooter,” she said Wednesday.

Alhadeff and Nixon each ran for and won seats on the Broward County School Board. Now, they are in lockstep, believing capital punishment is justice in this case.

"Seventeen people were murdered horrifically, and if the death penalty isn’t for such an act as this, then what do we have the death penalty for?” Alhadeff said.

Whatever the jury decides, at least the end of the trial process, and the relief that it brings, is almost here.

“At the end of the day, that we’re done with having to hear the defense and having to hear what happened over and over again and really for him to be done with his limelight, really,” Hixon explained.

“It’s painful for my family, us being dragged through this,” Alhadeff said, “and it really, really hurts, and knowing that I couldn’t do anything that day and I still can’t do anything to bring back Alyssa, and that’s all I want, I want her back.”

Alhadeff pointed out since it’s notoriety the shooter craves, she thinks sparing his life just gives him more time to savor his image on social media and could encourage the next school shooter.

Hixon said a death sentence would give the families more belief in the justice system, and a chance to perhaps heal a little more.