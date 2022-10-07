As Trial Winds Down, Parkland Victims Speak Out on Death Penalty

The relatives and friends of the 17 murdered Parkland victims have come to the courthouse every day during the penalty phase of the shooter’s trial to bear witness for those who cannot be there.

Now that it’s winding down, some are sharing their thoughts on capital punishment in this case.

Like so many others, Gena and Tom Hoyer saw their family devastated by the shooter’s rampage, which claimed the life of their son, Luke. Now they hope the jury delivers a death sentence.

“There was no mercy, he viciously killed 17 people,” Gena Hoyer said. “At first, I was leaning toward life, but when I heard how viciously and calculated he was, and just continuously shot people, I don’t think he deserves any mercy, he gave his victims no mercy.”

“We know that he still fantasizes about killing people, he’s written notes in prison about how you can do it better, why in the world would you want to have this kid among us?” Tom Hoyer said.

Debbi Hixon feels the same way. The Broward County School Board member lost her husband, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, when he confronted the shooter and was shot dead. She says the confessed killer shows no remorse, so none should be shown to him.

“If this is not a case where the death penalty is given, then why do we have the death penalty at all in the state of Florida?” Hixon said.

“And remember, that he wasn’t content to stop at the 17, in his own words that he said in court, he just ran out of people to kill,” added Tony Montalto, who also favors the death penalty in this case.

His daughter, Gina, never had a chance.

“Keeping in mind, that he pressed the barrel of his weapon up against my daughter’s chest the first time he shot her, and then he came back to her and many others and shot them again to make sure they were dead," Montalto said. "I think we have to remember the full measure of the cruelty that was shown to the victims that day."

Samantha Grady is one of the victims. She was hit twice that day. Carrying bullet fragments in her body, she testified for the prosecution but has a more nuanced view of capital punishment in this case.

“I don’t feel comfortable saying I wish for so and so, anyone, honestly, to die or to go through the process of death, but however, no matter what the verdict is, I will not be upset,” Grady said.

All the victims understand the death penalty doesn’t change their reality. Everyone we spoke to said it’s excruciating to be in the same room with the person who murdered their loved ones and friends, realizing he’s getting the attention and notoriety they say he craves.