Prosecution Motions For Parkland Juror to be Interviewed After Alleged Threat by Fellow Juror

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday night for law enforcement to interview one of the jurors of the Parkland trial after she told them she felt threatened by a fellow juror.

The motion filed by the Broward State Attorney's Office says that after gunman Nikolas Cruz was given a life sentence, "Juror X" called the prosecutor's office and reported that "during deliberations, she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room."

The state said it filed a notice to the court and requested an interview "to investigate this serious allegation because a crime may have been committed."

Because this is a potential crime, the prosecution also requests that law enforcement conduct the interview, rather than the court or other parties, the motion said.

On Thursday, the jury spared the life of Cruz in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and 17 others injured.

Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. The jury found there were aggravating factors to warrant the death penalty for each victim, but one or more jurors also found mitigating factors.

In the end, the seven men and five women could not agree that the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating ones, so the gunman will get life without parole.

A juror described a being adamant for a life sentence for the Parkland school shooter wrote the judge a letter.

A 39-year-old man who served on the jury told NBC 6 that one fellow juror was adamant about giving the killer life from the start of deliberations, and said there were several who were undecided at first.

Another juror said she did her best to persuade the adamant juror, saying she even offered to put photos of the victims on the wall to reinforce the horrific nature of what the gunman did.

The adamant juror sent a short handwritten note Thursday to Judge Elizabeth Scherer, defending her vote for a life sentence, and denying that she intended to vote that way before the trial began.

"This allegation is untrue and I maintained my oath to the court that I would be fair and unbiased," the letter stated. "The deliberations were very tense and some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that I would vote for life."

The state's motion addressed this juror's letter, saying that once they became aware of it, the "defense counsel filed a notice of intention to interview other jurors, claiming that the letter reflected that this juror and possibly other jurors were concerned about possible repercussions to themselves."

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.