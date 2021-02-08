School District Had No Duty to Warn About Potential Danger Posed by MSD Shooter: Judge

Just days before the painful three-year mark of the Parkland massacre that left 17 dead and almost two dozen others injured came more difficult news for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas families fighting to hold the Broward County Public Schools district partly responsible for the shooting.

A Broward County judge issued a ruling Monday dismissing an important part of their civil lawsuit, saying the district did not have a responsibility to warn the students and faculty of the potential danger posed by confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz.

In her ruling, the judge says, “the District without control over Cruz and without knowledge of a specific threat, did not have the duty to warn the plaintiffs of the actions eventually taken by Cruz.”

“We're all very very upset and disappointment by what we vehemently believe is just wrong,” said attorney David Brill, who represents Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in the 2018 school shooting.

“We've waited a very long time for what we thought to be a proverbial slam dunk ruling on the school board's plain duty to warn the students, with whom the courts have forever said that the school board has a special relationship for this very kind of thing,” Brill said.

Though in her ruling, the judge said the plaintiffs’ arguments fall outside the current law in Florida.

She ultimately put the onus on the legislature moving forward to enact laws establishing that legal responsibility with guidelines to follow.

There are other allegations in the lawsuit against the district that will move forward.

