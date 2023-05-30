Trial for Scot Peterson Set to Begin. Here's What to Know About the Former Resource Deputy

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in the case of a fired Broward Sheriff's deputy charged with failing to confront the gunman who murdered 17 people at the Parkland high school he was assigned to protect five years ago.

Scot Peterson says he is “looking forward” to his trial because he wants “the truth to come out” so the public, and especially the victims' families, know he did everything he could during the mass shooting.

But prosecutors allege he could have prevented the last six of the 17 murders and four of the 17 injuries had he gone into the 1200 building and confronted the killer as soon as he arrived there.

If jury selection goes as quickly as possible, Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein has said opening statements and testimony could begin as soon as Wednesday, June 7.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here are some of the facts behind what will be the second and final criminal trial to emerge from the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Who is Scot Peterson?

Peterson, 60, had been the school resource deputy on the campus for several years, including when the gunman attended the school before being sent to an alternative education campus for students with behavioral and disciplinary problems in February 2017

Peterson was named school resource deputy of the year in 2015, when he earned $105,000 a year, and was nominated in 2017 as Parkland deputy of the year.

What did Peterson do at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018?

Within two minutes of the first shots being fired inside the 1200 Building, Peterson arrived at the east door of the building and radios BSO of “possible shots fired – 1200 Building.”

At that moment the killer was walking up the western stairwell to the second floor, where he would fire more shots, but injure no one.

Behind him on the first floor, were 11 people dead or dying and 13 injured.

Why is Peterson on trial?

Prosecutors allege Peterson, who was armed with a handgun, should have entered the east doors and moved up to the second floor on the east side as the killer with the AR-15 style assault rifle was walking on the second floor from the west and confronted him.

Had Peterson done so and killed the shooter, no one else would have died.

Instead, Peterson retreated 75 feet to just outside an adjacent building and stood there for 48 minutes, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded.

What criminal charges is Scot Peterson facing?

Peterson is currently facing seven counts of child neglect and three counts of culpable negligence related the deaths and injuries on the third floor, as well as one count of perjury.

A jury of six will consider the following charges if Judge Martin Fein determines there is sufficient evidence to send the case to the jury.

COUNT ONE: Child neglect with great bodily harm, involving Anthony Borges, then 15, who was shot, but survived.

COUNT TWO: Child neglect for the death of Cara Loughran, 14.

COUNT THREE: Child neglect for the death of Joaquin Oliver, 17.

COUNT FOUR: Child neglect with great bodily harm involving Kyle Laman, then 15, who survived his gunshot wounds.

COUNT FIVE: Child neglect for the death of Jamie Guttenberg, 14.

COUNT SIX: Child neglect for the death of Peter Wang, 15.

COUNT SEVEN: Child neglect without great bodily harm for the bullet fragment injury to Marian Kabachenko, then 14.

COUNT EIGHT: Culpable negligence (showing a reckless indifference to or grossly careless disregard for others), by exposing to personal injury teacher Scott Beigel, 35, who was shot to death.

COUNT NINE: Culpable negligence for exposing to personal injury teacher Stacey Lippel, 50, who was injured.

COUNT TEN: Culpable negligence in the death of student Meadow Pollack who, at age 18, was no longer a child and, therefore, not subject to the child neglect charges used in connection with the deaths and injuries to the other students.

COUNT 11; Perjury, for allegedly lying to a homicide investigator when Peterson said under oath he heard only two or three shots and saw no students running out of the 1200 Building as he stood in his position of cover.

The first seven counts of child neglect are felonies, while culpable negligence and perjury are misdemeanors.

The maximum terms for all the charges, if convicted on all counts and sentenced to consecutive sentences, would add up to 95 years and seven months, but that is not how judges actually sentence defendants in Florida.

The ultimate sentence would be up to Judge Fein.