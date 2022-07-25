Parkland

Uber Driver Who Picked Up Gunman Before Parkland Attack Testifies

Pictures of the rifle the gunman used were also shown to the jury

By Tony Pipitone and Kristina Bugante

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Uber driver who unknowingly drove the confessed Parkland school shooter to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High before he carried out the massacre testified on day six of the gunman's trial Monday.

Laura Zecchini picked up Nikolas Cruz after 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2018, from where he was living with a family of a friend.

"He told me he was going to music class, and that's all," Zecchini told jurors.

She drove Cruz to MSD in under 15 minutes. She noted that Cruz spent much of that ride talking to someone on the phone.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Records from Uber show his drop-off location was at the east side of the school.

During the drive, Cruz carried with him what Zecchini thought was a guitar case. But it was a rifle bag, and inside was the AR-15 semiautomatic weapon Cruz used to kill 17 and injure 17.

Photos of the bag and rifle were presented to the jury on Monday, as well as more photos of the scene, including gruesome shots of the deceased victims.

Nikolas Cruz's bag
The rifle

The defense also asked Zecchini if the gunman appeared nervous or anxious — she told them yes he did, at least to her.

Parkland School Tragedy

parkland school shooting 8 hours ago

Parkland Shooter's Sentencing Trial Resumes Monday After Jurors Shown Graphic Photos

Broward County 8 hours ago

Second Week of Parkland School Shooter's Sentencing Trial Starts Monday

Meanwhile, Justin Colton, the last of the 17 survivors, told jurors about the injuries he sustained during the attack four years ago.

Colton, a freshman at the time, was in English class in room 1216 when he heard the gunshots. He got hit in the arm and lower back as he tried to run to the back of the room.

He told jurors that to this day, he still has fragments in his back and can't do certain motions while exercising.

Four students in Colton's class died that day.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

ParklandMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolNikolas Cruzmsdparkland school shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us