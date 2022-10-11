Parkland Victims Endure Another Day of Emotional Agony in the Courtroom

The sentencing trial process has been pure agony for the families and friends of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

For example, during closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Satz again described how each victim died, how some of them were trying to hide or were running away, how they were not only shown no mercy, but they were killed in a way to maximize the terror they felt.

"The bullet went through the palm, the palm of his right hand,” Satz said at one point, showing the defensive posture taken by Joaquin Oliver as the shooter took aim at point-blank range, "exited the back of the hand, and entered into Joaquin Oliver’s left temple and killed him."

So many horrific details, and the families absorb it all, as many have been doing every single day, compelled to be in the courtroom in the presence of the confessed murderer. Tom and Gena Hoyer are there to represent their son, Luke. They told NBC 6 last Friday that the trial has been excruciating.

“You know his first goal was to go in there and kill people, just for the experience of it, the power and thrill of it, whatever drove him, his second objective was to be able to savor it, and this trial gives him the opportunity to do that, it's a necessary evil, but I’d rather him not savor it for the rest of his natural life, I’d rather his life end," Tom Hoyer said.

“It’s being in the courtroom with him,” Gena said, when asked what the hardest part of it was for her. "And I can tell he's enjoying it, he's enjoying the notoriety, he pretends he's remorseful and we know it's all fake, he goes back to his jail cell and writes awful things, actually tells other mass shooters how to do it better."

Attorneys delivered their closing arguments in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

"The toughest part is the focus that's been on the shooter, and clearly not enough focus on the victims, such as my beautiful, forever 14-year-old daughter, Gina, who was murdered that day," Tony Montalto said, also in a conversation last Friday.

Montalto and his wife, Jennifer, are in the gallery every day and like all of the victims, they want this ordeal to end.

"At the very start of the trial we were without our bright, bubbly daughter and the shooter was in jail, at the end of the trial we will still be without our daughter and he will still be in jail and we will still be without our Gina Rose," Montalto said.

Regardless of the outcome, they all want the trial to be over. However, every victim who NBC 6 spoke to favors capital punishment in this case. As Debbi Hixon said, if the death penalty isn’t warranted in this case, when could it ever be appropriate?