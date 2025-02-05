Memorial for Parkland victims will symbolize human connectedness. See the renderings

They started planning for a memorial six years ago.

Now, nearly seven years after a gunman murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation unveiled the winning design for a public memorial.

It will be built on former golf course land on the Parkland-Coral Springs border. That’s intentional, as both cities were so deeply impacted by the tragedy. Work has already started on the site, where newly landscaped berms have been built to surround the memorial.

The design features concentric circles, to symbolize human connectedness. It has shade, benches, a fountain, and 17 obelisks honoring each of the victims.

Gordon Huether Rendering of the Parkland memorial

“As we know, we had innocent school children and teachers that were taken that day, the children all had their whole lives in front of them, including my precious daughter Gina, the teachers, they gave of themselves, they were part of the community, so we think it’s important to have a space where the community can come and remember who they were before they were taken from us,” said Tony Montalto, the vice chair of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation.

Montalto explained that the winning design was chosen with input from the victims’ families, the community, and first responders.

“We are just so humbled and honored to have been selected to be the artists for this memorial, it’s super important,” said Gordon Huether, the California-based designer of the memorial.

He told us the setting, inside a nature preserve which is still being built, will contribute to the serenity he’s trying to create. Visitors will enter through the park, and by design, will not immediately see the memorial. The idea is to keep it isolated and quiet.

“A sense of reverence, inspiration, reflection, remembrance, being in touch with nature, which is good for the human spirit, and creating space to gather and to reflect,” said Huether, describing the impact on people he hopes his design will inspire.

Until the memorial is built, the garden at the corner of the high school is the only publicly accessible tribute to the victims. (There are two inside the school campus.) Huether’s vision can accommodate a few or a crowd.

“To use our talents for the greater good of humanity is something that’s important to me,” Huether said.

Unfortunately, he said, there’s a constant need for memorials. He’s created several, including one for 9/11, one for fallen police officers, and other tragedies.

Montalto said now that they have a design, the fundraising to get it built starts right now. Donations can be made at Parkland17.org.