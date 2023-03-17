Part of 826 Westbound Closed After Truck Reportedly Hits Overpass

A portion of State Road 826 was shut down during Friday's afternoon rush hour after a large truck reportedly struck an overpass.

The incident was reported in the westbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 12th Avenue.

Footage showed all westbbound lanes closed with debris scattered across the roadway.

No other information was immediately known.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.