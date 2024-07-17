Part of My Safe Florida Home program paused over exhausted funds

A part of the My Safe Florida Home Program was paused due to an exhaustion of funds, according to an update posted to its website.

The program reimburses Florida homeowners up to 10,000 in state grant money to harden their homes and get a break on home insurance rates.

New funding for initial inspections has reportedly run out, which means applications for those inspections have been paused.

The program's statement indicates the remaining funds will be utilized for home hardening grants and final inspections.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The statement also stresses the program remains fully operational for applicants who have completed the initial inspection.