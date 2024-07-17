Florida

Part of My Safe Florida Home program paused over exhausted funds

New funding for initial inspections has reportedly run out, which means applications for those inspections have been paused.

A part of the My Safe Florida Home Program was paused due to an exhaustion of funds, according to an update posted to its website.

The program reimburses Florida homeowners up to 10,000 in state grant money to harden their homes and get a break on home insurance rates.

The program's statement indicates the remaining funds will be utilized for home hardening grants and final inspections.

The statement also stresses the program remains fully operational for applicants who have completed the initial inspection.

