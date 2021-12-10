‘Part of The College Experience': Group Pushes for Football Stadium Near UM Campus

If, by slight chance, a Miami Hurricanes football stadium is built at Coral Gables Senior High School, the acres of athletic fields on campus would become the footprint for the massive facility.

The site is just one being considered for a home field for ‘The U.’

“We received 95% support on the notion of a stadium…even on the notion of a stadium at Coral Gables High School”, said Miami lawyer and philanthropist John Ruiz, the brainchild behind the effort to build a stadium.

For years ,the 'Canes have played where the Miami Dolphins play - first at the Orange Bowl and now at Hard Rock Stadium. Over time, there’s been talk of playing in its own stadium closer to the Coral Gables campus.

Earlier this week, information leaked about the project and Ruiz said that spiraled downward - devolving into rumors that the school building would be torn down.

He said that’s not the case a committee is working on locations.

Diana Diaz, a former news anchor and co-chair of the panel set up to find a potential spot, says Coral Gables High is a treasure and is going nowhere.

“It was disappointing because the misinformation lead to a lot more anger and fear,” she said. “That wasn’t necessary. We had not ever intended to demolish a historic school that I am very deeply rooted and connected to."

Ruiz said the stadium would be a huge benefit and not just for the university’s football team.

“This is the way that we are going to be able to compete,” said Ruiz. “And not just compete athletically, compete academically, because kids want to go to a school that has good sports. That’s part of the college experience.”