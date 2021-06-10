Fort Lauderdale

Partial Ceiling Collapse Closes Fort Lauderdale Shopping Center

NBC 6

A partial ceiling collapse led to the closure of a shopping center in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The collapse happened at the Bealls store at 919 W. State Road 84.

Fort Lauderdale Fire officials said the collapse happened at the store's front entrance, but no one was injured.

Officials said the entire shopping center was being closed over concerns it could happen at other stores.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

