Partial Ceiling Collapse Closes Fort Lauderdale Shopping Center

A partial ceiling collapse led to the closure of a shopping center in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The collapse happened at the Bealls store at 919 W. State Road 84.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Fort Lauderdale Fire officials said the collapse happened at the store's front entrance, but no one was injured.

Officials said the entire shopping center was being closed over concerns it could happen at other stores.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.