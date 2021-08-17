Partial Roof Collapse at NW Miami-Dade Apartment Complex Previously Evacuated

Crews are investigating an apparent roof collapse at a Northwest Miami-Dade complex where residents had to be evacuated one month ago due to another collapse.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the complex located at 17500 Northwest 68th Avenue, examining the damage at the three-story complex.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

No word was released on any injuries or any evacuations at this time.

Over 30 residents were evacuated July 16th after a portion of the roof overhang collapsed.

"When we went to go see on the window what it was - the whole thing was on top of our porch," resident Kayley Vega said in July.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the building had passed its 40-year inspection and was approaching the 50-year mark. She added nothing in the recertification that indicated there was a problem.

"There was reporting from some of the people who live there that there was some leaks and concerns," Mayor Levine Cava said in July. "We understand that there was some kind of inspection made, some repairs were underway."

Crews evacuated residents and assessed the structural integrity of the building, which was closed for an investigation.