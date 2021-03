A partial roof collapse at a middle school in Oakland Park Friday morning led to an evacuation.

The incident happened at the media center at James S. Rickards Middle School, which has been under construction.

Broward County Public Schools officials said no students or staff were in the media center at the time of the incident.

All students and staff were evacuated to Northeast High School, officials said.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated.

