Miami International Airport

Passenger Arrested After Jumping Onto Plane Wing at Miami International Airport

The incident happened on American Airlines flight 920 from Colombia

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

A passenger was arrested after he opened the security door of a plane and jumped onto the wing Wednesday at Miami International Airport.

The incident happened on American Airlines flight 920, which arrived in Miami after 7 p.m. from Cali, Colombia.

The plane was at gate D22 when the man escaped onto the wing. Officers apprehended him immediately.

The passenger, who was not immediately identified, will likely face federal charges.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

