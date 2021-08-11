Passenger Dies When Driver Flees Florida Traffic Stop

A passenger in a vehicle that was fleeing a traffic stop was killed early Wednesday when the driver made a U-turn into oncoming traffic and then crashed into a building, police said.

A Clearwater police officer attempted to stop the SUV just after midnight Wednesday. But the driver fled, turned into oncoming traffic and swerved to avoid a head-on collision, officers said.

The woman in the passenger seat died at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital in St. Petersburg, but they did not release his condition or his name.

No one else was injured police said.

Authorities didn't say why the officer was attempting the traffic stop.