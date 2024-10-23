Search & rescue underway for passenger who went overboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A passenger aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship went overboard, prompting search and rescue efforts, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

It happened aboard the Allure of the Seas, which departed from Miami and was en route to an island in the Bahamas, according to online vessel trackers.

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear if the operation was successful or how long it could take.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.