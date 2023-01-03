Passenger Hit Uber Driver With Umbrella, Carjacked Him on I-195: FHP

A man is facing charges after authorities said he hit his Uber driver with an umbrella and carjacked him on Interstate 195 in Miami-Dade.

The incident happened Monday evening on the westbound I-195 ramp to northbound Interstate 95.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, the Uber driver had picked up the suspect, 30-year-old Rafael Dos Santo Barbosa, at Mount Sinai Hospital on Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The driver said at one point, the suspect ordered him to stop the car, then hit him in the shoulder with what felt like a metal object, the report said.

The Uber driver said he stopped and got out of his car, a blue Hyundai Tucson, and the suspect got in the driver's seat and took off, leaving him on the ramp without his phone, the report said.

Investigators learned Dos Santo Barbosa had been taken to the hospital after a Surfside Police officer responded to a sick person call, the report said.

The officer had gotten the phone number of Dos Santo Barbosa's friend, and FHP called the friend and she gave them an address of where he could be found, the report said.

FHP responded and found Dos Santo Barbosa speaking with Miami-Dade Police, who'd been called to the address over a suspicious vehicle, which turned out to be the Uber driver's Hyundai, the report said.

Inside the Hyundai was a small umbrella that the suspect used to batter the Uber driver, the report said.

Dos Santo Barbosa told investigators that the Uber driver appeared to be going in the wrong direction, so he told him to stop but he refused until he "raised his voice," the report said.

Dos Santo Barbosa was arrested and booked into jail on charges including carjacking, aggravated battery and grand theft. He was being held without bond Tuesday, and attorney information wasn't available.