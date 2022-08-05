Passenger Killed After Driver Swerves to Avoid Debris on I-95, Crashes Into Tree: FHP

A car passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid debris and crashed into a tree on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Friday, officials said.

The Lexus sedan was traveling north on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when the driver tried to avoid the debris, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The Lexus then lost control and drove off the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder, where it slammed into a tree, officials said.

The man who was a passenger in the car was killed at the scene. His identity wasn't released. The driver wasn't injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash had several lanes of northbound I-95 closed for hours Friday morning before they opened back up.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.