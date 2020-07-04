Passenger on South Florida Bound Flight Gets Off Plane Prior to Takeoff After Refusing to Wear Mask

Authorities were called onboard a Spirit Airlines flight bound for Fort Lauderdale after a passenger refused to wear a mask prior to takeoff, airline officials said Saturday evening.

Spirit says the flight was heading to South Florida from LaGuardia Airport in New York. The passenger was wearing a mask when boarding, but proceeded to remove it before takeoff.

The airline says, when asked to place the mask back on, the passenger refused.

Eventually, the passenger chose to leave the plane instead of “risking legal consequences.”

In a statement, the airline said, “Spirit will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our Guests. Wearing a face covering is simple, it’s easy, and it’s critical to Spirit and the airline industry as a whole.”