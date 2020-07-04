coronavirus

Passenger on South Florida Bound Flight Gets Off Plane Prior to Takeoff After Refusing to Wear Mask

101108 Airplane Generic
Getty Images

Authorities were called onboard a Spirit Airlines flight bound for Fort Lauderdale after a passenger refused to wear a mask prior to takeoff, airline officials said Saturday evening.

Spirit says the flight was heading to South Florida from LaGuardia Airport in New York. The passenger was wearing a mask when boarding, but proceeded to remove it before takeoff.

The airline says, when asked to place the mask back on, the passenger refused.

Local

Pompano Beach 7 hours ago

Broward Authorities Searching for Shooter in Transgender Woman's Killing

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Miami Beach Walk-Up Testing Site Moving to New Location

Eventually, the passenger chose to leave the plane instead of “risking legal consequences.”

In a statement, the airline said, “Spirit will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our Guests. Wearing a face covering is simple, it’s easy, and it’s critical to Spirit and the airline industry as a whole.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort Lauderdaleface masksSpirit AirlinesLaGuardia Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us