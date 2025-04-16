Broward County

Passenger stabbed multiple times by another on Broward Transit bus in West Park: BSO

Authorities are searching for a passenger who stabbed another passenger multiple times on a Broward County Transit bus in West Park late Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. as the bus was near the 2700 block of South State Road 7, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The male passenger was stabbed multiple times by an unknown passenger who fled the scene, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition and identity weren't released.

It's unknown what led to the stabbing.

Authorities are investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

