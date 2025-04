A Delta plane that caught on fire in Orlando on Monday caused passengers on board to evacuate

Several people were seen getting off the plane as ambulances arrived at the tarmac.

Video showed the side of the plane on fire.

While details remain limited, the flight was headed to Atlanta from Orlando.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.