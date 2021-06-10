Passengers on Celebrity Millennium Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19

Two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millennium cruise have tested positive for COVID-19, cruise officials confirmed Thursday.

The two guests, who are sharing a stateroom, are asymptomatic and currently isolating.

"We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson said in a statement.

The cruise sailed from Aruba earlier this week and will end its excursion in Barbados.

The Celebrity Millennium is sailing with fully vaccinated crew members and passengers, the subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group said. Passengers are required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing.