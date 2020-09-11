Miami-Dade County

Pastor Killed in Shooting Near Flea Market in NW Miami-Dade

A South Florida pastor was the victim of a fatal shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

The shots were fired near the Village Flea Market and Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street in West Little River.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim, whose name wasn't released, was shot in the chest and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Churchgoers at the hospital said the man was a pastor at a local church.

Police haven't released any details about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting, but it remains under investigation.

