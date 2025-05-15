Pastor seeks help getting his extended warranty to cover car repairs

Car repairs can get expensive. According to recent data from Kelley Blue Book, the national average for all types of repairs is $838, but that price can vary depending on the repair, the make, and the model. That’s why many drivers buy extended warranties to help cover those expenses.

But as one viewer who contacted Consumer Investigator Myriam Masihy found out, getting those warranties to actually pay up isn’t always easy.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a recent sermon, Pastor Frankie Walls of Trinity Church in Tamarac spoke about being prepared to weather life's storms. While he was referring to spiritual readiness, the pastor also protects himself from other ups and downs, like buying an extended warranty for his vehicle.

“I purchased it for the peace of mind to be able to take it in if there were any major issues,” Pastor Walls said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Unfortunately, he says, the last time he needed to use that extended warranty, his claim was denied.

“They were reluctant to share with me in the specifics,” Pastor Walls said. He’s referring to Caregard, the extended warranty company that denied his claim. “I was told that it was an enormous amount of money to deal with it,” he added.

Aside from the financial burden, he also says he went nearly two months without any form of transportation. So, he decided to reach out to us. “I often watch NBC…and your particular moniker was that you always respond. And I was like, ‘wow, I said, so let me try,’” he said.

As soon as he contacted us, NBC Consumer Investigative team reached out to Caregard. After speaking with a representative by phone, we followed up in writing saying, “You mentioned on our call that if “he didn’t buy the extended warranty the same day of the purchase of the vehicle, the seller would be ‘in violation,’ but in Florida, you can buy extended warranties from licensed companies, as long as it outlines its restrictions and limitations. In other words, there is no legal obligation of purchasing an extended warranty the same day the vehicle was purchased.”

After our exchange with Caregard, Pastor Walls says he saw a change.

“When you all got involved, immediately the service provider, Ed Morse, contacted me…when I shared with them that you all were involved, they contacted Careguard, and Careguard then, in essence, told them that they were reviewing it.”

Soon after, Caregard approved the claim and covered the repair.

“I'm elated. I'm ecstatic. I thank you so very, very much. You were awesome,” Pastor Walls said.

Although Caregard didn’t send us a statement explaining their decision, they did share a summary of what they authorized: $5,872.86 to replace all lifters and a damaged pushrod on the 2015 Cadillac Escalade.

"I tell you, I know that I would have probably been still dealing with this if it had not been for you,” Pastor Walls said.

If you have a problem, you haven’t been able to solve on your own, you can contact us using this form. Part of the reason we were able to help Pastor Walls is because he had all his documents in order, something he recommends everyone should do.