Patchy Fog Leads To Above Normal Temps in South Florida Friday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some areas of patchy fog for the early morning hours across South Florida. As the sun comes up, bright skies are expected with limited rain chance.

With winds out of the southeast, temperatures will be well above normal with highs in the mid 80s today.

It gets even warmer tomorrow with a few degrees added to our afternoon high across the area.

Rain chances increase by Sunday with one in two of us seeing showers and storms as our next front works through.

Temperature will return to seasonable levels by early next week.

Morning:   Low 70s. Partly cloudy. SE 5-10 mph

Afternoon: Mid 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. SE 5-10 mph.

Sunrise 7:27am

Sunset: 7:31 pm

