Patient gouges out roommate's eyes at Pembroke Pines psychiatric hospital

Pembroke Pines police say an argument between the patients turned violent on Friday afternoon.

By Victoria Jardine

A horrifying ending to a physical altercation at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines Friday -- after a patient gouged out another patient's eyeballs.

Pembroke Pines police responded to South Florida State Hospital on Friday afternoon after two patients who were sharing a room -- got into an argument that quickly became violent.

Police say during the argument, the suspect punched the victim in the face before dragging him onto the ground.

The suspect then continued to punch the victim in the face and then pulled both of the victim's eyes out of his eye-sockets, according to a media release by the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Both the suspect and victim were court ordered to be at the facility as patients, Pembroke Pines police added.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Reinaldo Bermeosolo. He has been charged with aggravated battery.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, but his current condition is unclear.

The circumstances surrounding the initial argument are also unknown.

