Hillsborough county

Patient killed after ambulance drives into path of semi-truck in Hillsborough County

FHP said at the intersection, the ambulance drove into the path of the semi-truck without yielding. The semi jackknifed onto the shoulder, while the ambulance flipped.

By NBC6

A woman was killed when the ambulance she was in barged through an intersection on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

NBC affiliate WFLA said the ambulance was traveling eastbound in non-emergency mode on McGee Road in Plant City, about 24 miles east of Tampa, at around 11:35 p.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A 26-year-old fire rescue man was behind the wheel, and a 47-year-old crewmember and their patient, a 64-year-old Plant City woman, were also inside.

At the same time, a 52-year-old Wesley Chapel man driving a Peterbilt semi-truck was traveling northbound on SR-39, approaching the intersection of McGee Road, according to WFLA.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
A woman was killed when the ambulance she was in barged through an intersection on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Florida Highway Patrol
A woman was killed when the ambulance she was in barged through an intersection on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said at the intersection, the ambulance drove into the path of the semi-truck without yielding. The semi jackknifed onto the shoulder, while the ambulance flipped.

The patient was taken to a hospital, where she later died from injuries suffered during the crash.

It was not immediately clear why she was in the ambulance to begin with, or why first responders went into the intersection.

Pictures of the crash in Hillsborough County show what appears to be the ambulance on its side.
Florida Highway Patrol
Pictures of the crash in Hillsborough County show what appears to be the ambulance flipped and having suffered damage to its right side.

The driver of the ambulance and the crewmember both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Local

6 to Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Florida Panthers 1 hour ago

Panthers will soon have another champion. They have a player on every 4 Nations roster

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash, FHP said.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash shared by FHP show the ambulance on its side, and the truck's front hood ripped off.

More information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hillsborough countyCar crashescar crash
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us