Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after injury to Isaiah Bolden​

New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was suspended on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.

Bolden, a seventh-round pick from Jackson State, appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. As medical officials treated Bolden, both teams left their respective sidelines and got on the field, with some players getting on one knee.

After Bolden was carted off the field, the two teams conferred and decided not to continue the game. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight's game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Before Bolden's injury, New England’s Mac Jones made his first appearance of the preseason before Bailey Zappe took over and rallied the Patriots to the lead.

Jones went 6 of 9 for 52 yards in three series, including an 18-yard touchdown drive after a Packers turnover. Jones didn’t play last week when the Patriots opened the preseason with a 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans.

Zappe was 10 of 22 for 117 yards with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte. Zappe ended the third quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-2 play.

Matthew Slater talks about how proud he is of Bill Belichick in the way he handled the situation in Green Bay after the injury to Isaiah Bolden pic.twitter.com/UOuiPND92P — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 20, 2023

Green Bay’s Jordan Love threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed on his third and final series of the game.

Love went 5 of 8 for 83 yards and also had two carries for 11 yards as he continues preparing for his first season as a starter following the trade of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Kendrick Bourne speaks on the injury to Isaiah Bolden and the decision to suspend. pic.twitter.com/Zb2Po8gFNP — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 20, 2023

Green Bay’s Kingsley Enagbare sacked Jones twice. His second sack resulted in a fumble that Enagbare recovered to set up the Packers’ second touchdown. Enagbare likely would start Green Bay’s Sept. 10 opener at Chicago if the Packers don’t have outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who is coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2022 season.

Green Bay’s Anders Carlson kicked a 52-yard field goal with 1 second left in the first half. That represented a big boost for the rookie sixth-round pick from Auburn after he missed two extra-point attempts last week in a 36-19 victory at Cincinnati.

The Packers are planning for Carlson to take over for Mason Crosby, the franchise’s career leading scorer. Crosby, who had been Green Bay’s kicker since 2007, remains a free agent.

INJURIES

Patriots WR Tre Nixon left with a shoulder injury late in the second quarter.

Packers S Tarvarius Moore and FB Henry Pearson suffered knee injuries. WR Dontayvion Wicks hurt his hamstring and OL Jake Hanson had a shin injury.