Paulette, Rene Among 6 Systems Being Watched; South Florida Not in Forecast for Major Impact

The tropics remain active with as many as six systems being watched entering the weekend, including Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene - but South Florida doesn’t look to be impacted at this time.

The 5 a.m. advisory Friday for Paulette has the storm with winds of 65 miles per hour while moving west-northwest at 10 m.p.h., but the system remans over 1000 miles to the southeast of Bermuda with no watches or warnings being issued.

Forecasters say it could reach Category 2 hurricane status, but is not expected to hit the United States at this time.

Rene has winds of 45 m.p.h. and is also moving west-northwest at 10 m.p.h. as of the 5 a.m. advisory while sitting just under 1000 miles away from the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters expect the storm to weaken as early as Sunday.

A disturbance to the east of the Bahamas is expected to move over South Florida and bring heavy rain to the area this weekend, but has a 50 percent chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days well after it has moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, a system already in the Gulf of Mexico and moving to the southwest has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days.

Off the coast of Africa, two systems have chances of development with one at 40 percent in the next five days and another at 90 percent over the same span. At this time, neither is forecasted to have any impact on South Florida or the United States.