2020 hurricane season

Paulette, Rene Part of 5 Systems Being Monitored; South Florida Not Expected to be Impacted

The National Hurricane Center expects Paulette to weaken soon before strengthening this weekend, but is still not expected to impact South Florida.

The tropics remain active Thursday with as many as five systems being watched across the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Paulette has winds of 60 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 10 m.p.h. as of the 5 AM advisory, but remains over 900 miles from the furthest area of land and has no watches or advisories issued for it.

The National Hurricane Center expects it to weaken soon before strengthening this weekend, but is still not expected to impact South Florida.

Tropical Storm Rene has winds of 40 m.p.h. and is also moving west-northwest at 10 m.p.h. while sitting over 700 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, but does not have any watches or warnings issued for it at this time.

Closer to home, one system remains offshore of the Carolinas with a 10 percent chance of development in the next five days while a system off the coast of the Bahamas has a 20 percent chance of development, when it’s forecasted to be in the Gulf of Mexico and moving west.

The system with a 90 percent chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days will move off the coast of Africa at some point Thursday, according to forecasters.

