Pawn shop owner, workers arrested in multi-million dollar retail crime ring: BSO

A South Florida pawn shop owner and multiple employees have been arrested amid an investigation into a years-long racketeering operation involving retail theft that cost companies millions of dollars, authorities said.

Seven suspects were arrested Tuesday following an investigation that began in 2022, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities said employees of U.S. Pawn paid for stolen merchandise brought to them by thieves or "boosters," then illegally sold the items.

The items included over-the-counter medications, health and beauty products, and tools and electronics stolen from well-known stores including CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot, Publix and Walmart, across Broward and throughout Florida, authorities said.

In December 2023, detectives served search warrants on U.S. Pawn locations in Hollywood, including a storefront and a warehouse.

Detectives seized more than 50 pallets of stolen merchandise worth more than $750,000, BSO officials said.

On the same date, detectives also served search warrants at another U.S. Pawn location in Fort Lauderdale.

"Detectives said the organized retail theft was so prolific that some of the boosters would conduct multiple transactions of stolen items on the same day," BSO said in a statement Tuesday.

Officials said the owner of U.S. Pawn, 46-year-old Igor Melomed, coordinated and organized the criminal activity and involved lower-level employees.

Melomed was among seven suspects arrested Tuesday on charges including racketeering and dealing in stolen property. Two other employees had previously been arrested.

An investigation was ongoing.