Peaches, the injured pup rescued by Miramar officers, continues to recover

A sweet dog Miramar Police officers rescued after she was struck by a car is doing well while being treated at the animal hospital.

According to veterinarians, Peaches is about four months old and a pit bull mix. She’s alive and healing at LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital thanks to the lifesaving efforts of two Miramar police officers and the hospital doctors.

Veterinarians like Dr. Jason Horgan say Peaches is as sweet as her name suggests. Dr. Horgan also offered to cover the costs of Peaches's treatment when he discovered the Miramar police officers created a GoFundMe for fundraising efforts.

"Looking at her and hearing her story it’s hard not to step in." Said Horgan.

"We knew we were going to help the dog no matter what, we couldn’t just let it stay there." Said Officer Yadira Gutierrez who saved the dog with Officer Alejandro Salazar.

The police officers saw Peaches bleeding, crying and abandoned after getting a call about a puppy hit by a car near SW 137th Terrace and SW 27th Street on Jan. 19.

When Peaches came in, she had lost a large amount of blood, had two fractures with open wounds and needed resuscitation.

So far, she’s resting and recovering as vets clean her wounds, not needing surgery so far. Doctors say they believe they won’t have to amputate her leg as she continues to heal miraculously.

Those interested in adopting or fostering the puppy can call Miramar Police.