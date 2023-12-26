Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

A pedestrian was critically injured on Tuesday in an early-morning hit-and-run crash in Miami.

Miami Police said the pedestrian was on NW 14 Street when the crash happened.

The pedestrian was reportedly later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center in critical condition.

What led up to the crash and a possible vehicle description are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Miami Police Department, as officers search for the driver involved.