Pedestrian Dead, Lanes Closed After Morning Crash in Miami Gardens

One person was killed in an early morning crash in Miami Gardens Monday, officials said.

Just after 5:30 a.m. the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to a reported pedestrian hit in the 2700 block of Northwest 199th Street.

The driver was traveling southbound on NW 27th Ave when they struck a pedestrian crossing the westbound lanes of NW 199th Street, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have shut down the southbound lanes of 27th Avenue between NW 195-199 streets as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.