Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Tamarac: BSO

The deadly crash happened at around 6 a.m. at Northwest 70th Avenue

By Briana Trujillo

A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by two vehicles in Tamarac on Tuesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The deadly crash happened at around 6 a.m. at Northwest 70th Avenue and West McNab Road, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground, where they were then struck by a second vehicle.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene, BSO said.

"The first vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene, and BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives responded to investigate," authorities said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if they were searching for the second vehicle.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

