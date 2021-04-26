Pedestrian Found Dead Outside Southwest Miami-Dade Airport

Officers are investigating an early morning incident where a pedestrian was found dead near a Southwest Miami-Dade airport.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Miami Executive Airport, located near Southwest 128th Street and 137th Avenue, where a body was covered with a yellow tarp not far from the entrance.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s identity or how they were killed at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as police continue the investigation.