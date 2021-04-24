Pedestrian Hit After Walking Into Traffic, Westbound Venetian Causeway Temporarily Closed

The Miami Police Department traffic homicide unit is investigating an active scene where a pedestrian was hit after walking into traffic, temporarily closing Venetian Causeway heading westbound.

Police received the call Saturday afternoon that a pedestrian was hit at 500 Northeast 15th Street.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian jumped in front of traffic and sustained critical injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to take MacArthur Causeway or Julia Tuttle Causeway to enter or exit Miami Beach.