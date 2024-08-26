Pedestrian hit by car in Kendall neighborhood: Police

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car in Kendall Monday morning, according to Miami-Dade Police.

NBC6 cameras captured officers as they responded to the scene near the 16000 block of Southwest 62nd Street.

Video shows several items underneath a white Honda Civic near a home's driveway, including what appears to be a pair of shoes.

The circumstances surrounding this incident and the pedestrian's condition have not been released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.