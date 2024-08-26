Miami-Dade County

Pedestrian hit by car in Kendall neighborhood: Police

Video shows several items underneath a white Honda Civic near a home's driveway, including what appears to be a pair of shoes.

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car in Kendall Monday morning, according to Miami-Dade Police.

NBC6 cameras captured officers as they responded to the scene near the 16000 block of Southwest 62nd Street.

The circumstances surrounding this incident and the pedestrian's condition have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

Miami-Dade County
