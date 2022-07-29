Pedestrian Hospitalized After Deputy Involved Crash in Pompano Beach

A man was hospitalized after an early morning crash Friday that involved a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in Pompano Beach.

Chopper footage showed several Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles at the scene in the 1100 block of Ocean Drive after the crash took place just after 5:30 a.m.

BSO officials said an on-duty deputy struck an adult male, who was not identified. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The deputy, who was also not identified, was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Chopper 6 footage also showed a damaged cruiser with the windshield smashed and a truck in the center turn lane with its doors open.

People who live in the area said the person who was hit was an AES crew member servicing a portable toilet for a construction site nearby. That has not been confirmed by investigators at this time, but the truck had AES Portable Sanitation on its side.

NBC 6 called the company but they had no comment at this time.

Residents also said the pedestrian had gotten out of his car when somehow he was hit by the deputy in his patrol unit, leaving debris all over the road.

Both directions of Ocean Drive were closed between the 1000 and 1300 blocks until they reopened shortly before 10 a.m.