Pedestrian Hospitalized After Police Involved Crash in Pompano Beach

An early morning crash involving a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy Friday remains under investigation in Pompano Beach.

Chopper footage showed several Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles at the scene located in the 1100 block of Ocean Drive after the crash took place just after 5:30 a.m.

BSO officials said the crash took place when an on-duty deputy struck an adult male, who was not identified. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The deputy, who was also not identified, was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both directions of Ocean Drive are closed between the 1000 and 1300 blocks and drivers are advised to avoid the roadway during the morning hours as an investigation continues.