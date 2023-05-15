Pedestrian in Serious Condition After Being Struck by Brightline Train in Miami

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in Miami Monday morning.

The man was struck by the train around 10 a.m. in the area of Northeast 4th Avenue and 79th Street, Miami Police officials said.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he was in serious condition. His identity wasn't released.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the incident remain under investigation.

