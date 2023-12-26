Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Miami, police said.

Miami Police responded at around 1 a.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest 14th Street.

Before the crash, witnesses told police the pedestrian appeared to have been undergoing a mental health crisis and was acting erratically in the middle of the street.

The pedestrian then sat in the middle of the road while oncoming traffic was approaching, police said.

He was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center, where he was initially in critical condition but was later listed in stable condition.

Police located the responsible driver and vehicle the same night. The crash was still under investigation.