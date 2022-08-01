First Alert Traffic

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Car on Palmetto Expressway: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A fatal early morning crash Monday involving a pedestrian closed all northbound lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street. At one point, as many as four lanes were blocked.

FHP confirmed a pedestrian was struck and died at the scene. Officials did not release the victim's identity at this time.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Investigators have not released details on the crash at this time.

