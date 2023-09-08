Pedestrian killed after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Pembroke Park

Police are investigating a fatal accident Friday after a pedestrian was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Pembroke Park.

Police said they received a call just before 11 a.m. Friday with reports of one person that was fatally struck by a northbound train near Pembroke Road.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed the train stopped on the tracks as the victim’s body was a distance away, covered by a yellow tarp.

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, services are being affected at the moment due to accident.

Tri-Rail officials said there were 98 passengers onboard the train at the time of the incident.

Police will allow another train to pull next to the incident train to evacuate those passengers and have them continue north.

They are also setting up a bus bridge between the Hollywood and Golden Glades stations, since the tracks remain closed for train service.

Police have also closed one lane of westbound Pembroke Road. Drivers and train passengers will experience delays.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information on the crash or the events that led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.