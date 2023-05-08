Miami

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle in Little Havana

By NBC6

The Miami Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Monday that killed a pedestrian in Little Havana Monday, officials said.

Police had temporarily closed SW 27-29th Avenues from SW 7th to 8th Streets, but the roads have since reopened and traffic is flowing smoothly.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 305-579-6111.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.

